Daniel Leo Grogan
Daniel Leo Grogan passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at age 79 after a long hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was a devoted and loving husband to Janet (nee Cesar) for more than 55 years; a proud and cherished father to Peter (Kate), Katie (Nick) and Jeff (Colleen); and adoring grandpa to Ariana, Ava, Ben, Ellie and Leo. Also loved by his sister-in-law Carol, nieces and nephews, and an amazing group of friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved siblings Kip, Cy, Irene and Pat.
Dan and Jan were born 10 days apart at St. Joseph’s Hospital Milwaukee. He used to say he had his eye on her from the very beginning. Years later they met at a dance and not long after they were married. Dan and Jan have been the owners of the Alfa Flower Shop for more than 47 years. Dan started out as the paper boy, was later hired part time and eventually bought the business. He loved the floral industry and served on many of Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s floral associations. Dan was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church. He was proud to be Irish and loved to dress the part on St. Patrick’s Day. More than anything, Dan loved to laugh. His sense of humor and quick wit made him the life of the party.
Dan’s last years were spent at Lakewood Memory Care in Brookfield. The management and staff are truly the best. His final years were filled with love, special care and true compassion. We will always be grateful to them.
You will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Visitation will be at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Sunday, March 6, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a vigil at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 818 N. East Ave., Waukesha, on Monday March 7. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. with a Mass 11 a.m. Reception to follow.
