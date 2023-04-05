WAUKESHA
Daniel R. Bassler
July 8, 1957 - April 1, 2023
Daniel “Danny” R. Bassler was born to eternal life April 1, 2023, at age 65.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Sharon (nee Van Gemert) Bassler, and sister Pamela Ernsting.
Dan was the beloved husband of 30 years to Diane (nee Narloch) and the #1 uncle to his #1 niece, Karen (Erik) Ruud. Dan is also survived by his stepson Nick (Erin) Narloch, grandchildren Finola Narloch and Blake Narloch, sisters-in-law Debbie Upson (Peter) and Dawn Meyers (the late Brian). He is further survived by many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Born on July 8, 1957, in West Allis, Dan was raised in Waukesha after his parents relocated from West Milwaukee. He was the first graduating class from Waukesha North in 1975. Dan was an enthusiastic lover of music - boy, did he love his music - most notably southern rock, and was always the life of any party! He also loved fishing, hunting and travel, plus a wide array of classic TV and movies from comedy to westerns, sci-fi to horror and anything in-between. His career as a machinist was spent at Hein Warner, Milwaukee Electric Tool, Huffy and International Harvester until his health made him retire at an early age. Dan mostly loved spending time with his wife Diane listening to music, visiting State Fair and enjoying life’s adventures, wherever that would take them.
Danny will be greatly missed by many as he was certainly a one-of-a-kind character! To honor him best would be to throw on some Lynyrd Skynyrd and pour one out for him, he would really love that, and well, he was just a simple kind of man.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Waukesha Memorial and Froedtert hospitals, without them he wouldn’t have made it as many times as he did.
Visitation for Dan will be held on Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Graveside service to immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., with a celebration of life gathering to be held at TBA after.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.