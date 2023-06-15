WAUKESHA
Daniel T. Elwing
Jan. 15, 1943 - May 1, 2023
Daniel T. Elwing, 80, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023, from Alzheimer’s disease.
A private visitation and memorial service were held on Friday, June 9, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Dan was born in Chicago to Howard and Geraldine Elwing on January 15, 1943. He graduated from Round Lake High School (Round Lake, IL) in 1961 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison on a Naval ROTC scholarship, earning a Bachelor of Science (electrical engineering) and a Bachelor of Naval Science.
Dan married Jill Christoph on October 1, 1966, in Wauwatosa. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Submarine School in Groton, CT, and served the next four years as a lieutenant on two submarines, the Runner and the Sailfish, circumnavigating the globe twice. Upon his honorable discharge, he began working at RTE Corporation in Waukesha as an application engineer. While working he attended the UW-Milwaukee Executive MBA Program and received his MBA degree in 1977. Soon after, he was promoted to president of RTE/Asea until the company was sold as ABB Electric in 1989. His love of God lead to a lifetime of giving back to the community. Dan served as president of the church council at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed ushering and singing in the men’s chorus. He served on the board of directors at Froedtert Hospital, the Waukesha Symphony, and as Campaign Division chair for the United Way. Upon retiring he enjoyed consulting, golfing, fishing, reading, walking, and following his Wisconsin Badgers.
Besides his wife Jill, he is survived by his daughters Jennifer Kowalik and Elizabeth (Andrew) Martin, son Daniel J., and grandchildren Nicholas and Natalie Kowalik and Sarah Martin.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Legacy Assisted Living and Allay Hospice for their excellent care during his final phase of life.
Memorials may be given to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family.