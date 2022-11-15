WAUKESHA
Daniel T. Villarreal
Dec. 21, 1945 - Nov. 12, 2022
Daniel T. Villarreal of Waukesha died Saturday, November 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 76. He was born in Waukesha on December 21, 1945, the son of Pedro and Maria (nee Vasquez) Villarreal.
Dan worked for Alloy Products for 28 years and as a friend of Bill W. for 36 years, he enjoyed his work for Lutheran Social Services at the Genesis House for 19 years where he worked with young men in recovery. He loved to bowl, music, dancing, karate in his younger years, gambling and especially loved his cats. Dan was a culinary trained cook and loved to cook and eat Mexican food. Most of all he cherished his family and he will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Karen (nee Couillard); his children, Julie Klietz, Jennifer Klietz and Jason Klietz; his cherished grandchildren, Tabitha Maier, Samantha Lewis, William Bradley and Elizabeth Bradley; great-grandchildren, Brycon and Ryder; brother Joseph (Lori) Villarreal; and sister Arlene (Mark) Spencer. He is further survived by his brothers-in-law, Bruce (Lori) Couillard, Ron (Carol) Couillard and Allen Couillard, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard; and sisters Mary Christine “Tina” Morton and Stella Camacho.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 9 a.m. until the 12 p.m. (noon) funeral service at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private family burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Daniel’s name are appreciated to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (address above) or to Alcoholics Anonymous “AA,” 7429 W. Greenfield Ave., Waukesha, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.