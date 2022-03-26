Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman)
March 18, 1941 - Dec. 4, 2021
Darlene A. Widish passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church & Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In honor of Darlene’s love of St. Patrick’s Day, we encourage you to wear a “touch of green.” The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:25 a.m. Please visit the online obituary at churchandchapel.com to access the link.
Darlene was born on March 18, 1941, in Whitewater, the daughter of Marcus and Evelyn (nee Peterson) Zimmerman. She was a very busy mother to eight: Chris (Dave) Badger, Sue (Darin) Hicks, Brian Widish, Jamie (Doug) Pike, Linda (Randy) Esenberg, Dawn (Brian) VanBuren, Kathy (John) Doty and Mark Widish. She spent her life as a homemaker and farm wife. She loved bragging about all of her children to anyone who would listen. She could recite the birthdays of each of her 22 grandchildren: Johnathan McClure, Aileen Aldrich, Andrew McClure, Elizabeth (Aaron) Krebsbach, Hannah and Hunter Hicks, Tim (Christina) Pike, Stacy (Dave) Toler, Dan (Jackie) Pike, Christina (Daniel) Leonard, Stephen, Joshua and Amanda Pike, Sam (Corey) Arndt, John Bykowski, Sean Esenberg, Marcus VanBuren, Aarron (Tina) VanBuren, Sean and Natalie VanBuren, NyAja and Maryah Doty, and 10 great-grandchildren, James and Anna Krebsbach, Olivia Monjaras, Deacon, Hudson and Hartley Pike, Elijah Pike, Levi and Ezra Leonard and Holden Arndt. She always called them to wish them a “happy birthday.”
She was preceded in death by her brother Arnold Zimmerman and is lovingly remembered as the dear sister of Carol (Frank) Gombar, Loren (Becky) Zimmerman, Barbara (Craig) Lewiston, Rebecca Kenast and Roy Zimmerman,
She loved her family, friends, church, music, riding her bike, playing the piano and helping others. She impressed the wonderful staff at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford with her impromptu piano recitals. The staff often told us “We love Darlene,” and enjoyed providing the special care she needed. At the end, we were able to share stories from days past, play music and sing songs. Her favorite hymn, “Whispering Hope,” which she often played by memory on the piano, is the last song she heard with us. We will always cherish these final memories. She will be deeply missed and remembered with love by all those who knew her.
We would like to thank the staff at Elder Care Cottages in Waterford and the staff at Legacy Hospice for their loving care, and Lisa and Kevin Gavre for the beautiful memorial brick placed in the Butterfly Garden at Lapham Peak, Delafield.