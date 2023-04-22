Darlene D. West
Oct. 22, 1939 — April 14, 2023
Darlene D. West (nee Myers) peacefully went to go sing and dance with the angels on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born to Leroy and Jeanice (nee Hubert) Myers in Clintonville, Wisconsin, and raised in Caroline, Wisconsin.
Beloved wife of Terrence “Terry” West, her devoted husband, for just shy of 50 years of marriage. Loving mother of Sheri (Don) Brown, Coleen (Bob) Anderson, Lori Robbins, the late Lance Knetter, the late Lisa (Dave) Mulholland, Dane Knetter, Tami (Rob) Steiner and Tara (B.J.) Bowen. Proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ronnie Brewer (Mary Canfield). Darlene will be remembered by other relatives and friends.
Darlene was an assembler at Allen Bradley when she first moved to Milwaukee. After that, she primarily was a stay-at-home mom. Later, she worked at Bryce Styza Properties as a rental agent for many years. Darlene found a tremendous amount of joy caring for her dogs. She also loved flowers and gardening, music and dancing and feeding the birds. She often enjoyed Sunday drives in the fall and sitting on the back porch watching the sunset.
A special thank you to Dr. David Stolp for his compassionate, professional care of Darlene.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, April 29, at the Hoeppner-Horn Bros. VFW Post 5716, 17980 W. Beloit Road, New Berlin, from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Dinner and celebration following the service.
