Darlene Joanne Poppie
Jan. 16, 1944 - Aug. 6, 2023
Darlene Joanne Poppie passed away Aug. 6, 2023, at age 79.
She was the daughter of Marguerite (nee Christnacht) and Ralph Eichholz of Waukesha. Darlene loved her kids and grandkids, and they enjoyed playing games together. She played sheepshead with the Golden Agers at the Schuetze Building in Frame Park every Wednesday. She also played euchre on Fridays at the Eagles Club in Waukesha. Darlene's other favorite thing to do was going dancing with all her friends.
Darlene is survived by her sister Marilyn Barry of Tucson, Ariz.; her son Kevin (Tammy Poppie); her daughter Michelle (Joe Niemczyk); and her grandchildren Jacob (Adanna) Stone, Ashlee Geib (fiance A.J. Nelson), Adam Poppie and Max Poppie. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is joining her late husband, Paul, who passed away in 1978. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Katie Hrenak and by both of her parents.
A memorial gathering will take place at the Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Saturday, September 9, from 2-4:45 p.m. with a memorial service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.