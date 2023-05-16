WAUKESHA
Darlene L. Schoenicke (nee Ericson)
Oct. 25, 1941 - March 11, 2023
Darlene L. Schoenicke (nee Ericson), 81, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2023. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on October 25, 1941, the daughter of Harry and Clara Ericson.
On March 14, 1959, she married Robert Schoenicke of Watertown.
Darlene worked many years as a cleaner at UW-Waukesha and finished out her career at Weissgerber’s Gasthaus in Waukesha.
Darlene and Bob spent many happy hours playing pinnacle and sheepshead with friends. Darlene enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, always enjoying a good visit around the kitchen table.
Darlene will be sadly missed by her children Steve (Patty) Schoenicke of Texas, Gary Schoenicke of Wisconsin and Suzanne (Perry) Yingling of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Chris, Natalie, Hunter and Cooper; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter Sheri Lynn; and siblings Marian McAnallen, Ruth Dubick, and Bill Ericson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the 6:30 p.m. funeral service at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.