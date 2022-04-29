WAUKESHA
Darlene Lee Spantikow
March 2, 1939 - April 27, 2022
Darlene passed peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2022, after a short but brave battle with cancer. She was born Darlene L. Martin on March 2, 1939, in Keshena, Wisconsin, to the late Wesley J. and Elizabeth (DeCoteau) Martin and married John L. Spantikow on May 4, 1957.
She is survived by daughter Julie A. (Spantikow) Kreuziger and her husband Jeffrey M. Kreuziger and grandchildren, Lori (Kreuziger) Gruenwald and Amy (Kreuziger) Konecny; son Jeffrey A. Spantikow and his wife Diane (Moen) Spantikow and grandchildren Shaun, Shannon and Brandon Spantikow; granddaughter Sydney Spantikow and her mother April (Chris) Knaack; brothers Wesley and James Martin; and sister Muriel (Martin) Bzdawka; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Spantikow; her son Paul E. Spantikow; her brothers Guy Allen Martin and Harry Martin; sisters Joyce Peters, Chantel Johnson and Delores Wilke; sister in-law Georgianna Martin; and brothers-in-law Roger Peters, Robert Johnson and Daryl Bzdawka.
She is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Elroy (Arlene), Elmer (Lucille), Harold (Leona), Arthur and James (Nancy) Spantikow, Richard Kane and sisters-in-law, Shirley (Paul) Reuteler, and Jeanette (Raymond) Bailen.
Darlene and her husband John made their home in Waukesha, where Darlene worked for many years for Drs. Merkow and Sweed as a medical assistant until retiring to care for her husband John, tirelessly caring for him during his battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She and John raised their children Julie, Jeff, and Paul happily until the tragic loss of son Paul. Darlene enjoyed time with her grandchildren, Shaun, Shannon and Brandon Spantikow and Lori (Kreuziger) Gruenwald and Amy (Kreuziger) Konecny, Sydney Spantikow and great-grandchildren Taylor, Adriana and Daniel.
Darlene enjoyed spending time in the area of her youth, fishing and spending time in front of a campfire sharing funny stories and jokes with relatives and friends. She especially enjoyed bingo at the casino and card games with friends and family. Always ready for more excitement, Darlene and John, and later Julie, enjoyed traveling and went on numerous cruises.
Visitation will be Monday, May 2,at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 12 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-9100 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.