Darwin (Dar) C. Crouse
Sept. 27, 1934 — May 15, 2023
Darwin (Dar) C. Crouse of Hartford took our Lord’s hand on May 15, 2023, at the age of 88. Dar was born in Waukesha on September 27, 1934, to George and Nelda Crouse.
He was a 1953 graduate of Waukesha High School. After high school, Dar joined the Wisconsin National Guard and was in the 127th Infantry for 8 1/2 years.
On June 2, 1956, he married the love of his life, the late Faye A. Crouse (nee Brechlin).
Darwin began his career in law enforcement in 1958 at the Waukesha County Sherriff Department as a special deputy. He later joined the Elm Grove Police Department for 26 years, where he rose through the ranks from patrol officer to sergeant and then to detective. In 1987 Dar helped set up the original Identification Bureau & Property Room. In the late 1960s he helped start the Elm Grove Pistol League and became a member of the Waukesha County Law Enforcement Pistol League, where he took home multiple trophies in the Milwaukee Police Competition. Darwin was also part of many special divisions such as narcotics, auto extractions, arson, bomb squad and sudden death notifications. In 1989 after 26 years, he retired from the Elm Grove Police Department.
After retirement he worked at Elliot’s Ace Hardware in Elm Grove, until they moved to Mauston. There he worked as a security officer at Ho-Chunk Casino. In 2000 Darwin and Faye built there forever home in Hartford.
Darwin was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha for 67 years, where he taught Sunday school for six years. He served on the ushering team, communion, counting team, and Forever Forty. Dar also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and working on projects in his wood working shop, as well as getting out of town to his home away from home on Lake Camelot, in Adams County.
Darwin is survived by his two daughters Erlane (Craig) Skoug and Chana Hoffmann. Six grandchildren. Charlene (Gregg) Miller, Alisha (Josh) Harris, Ashley Skoug, Laura McGargill, Samantha McGargill, and T.J. McGargill. Ten great-grandchildren Conner and Emma Miller, Gavin and Brooklyn Harris, Daytona McGargill and Zoie Johnson, Wyatt Demmitt, Aiden Demmitt, Lalynn and Ezra Mayer. He is further survived by his brother Barry (Ardyce) Crouse and sister Bonnie Giese, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and 15-year-old dog, Calli.
Darwin is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Faye Crouse; parents George and Nelda Crouse; brothers Earl (Bea), Elmer, Glen (Gwen), Don (Adeline), Jerry (Marlene); and brother-in-law Gordan Giese.
Visitation will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 11:30 a.m., with a burial to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave. in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital – ICU unit. Especially to Meg and Emily.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.