FORT MYERS, Fla.
Daryl Lee Carter
Daryl Lee Carter, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022. He had been a resident of Fort Myers, Fla., since 1994, moving down from Waukesha.
Daryl was born in Guthrie Center, Iowa, and served in the United States Army from 1954-56, stationed in Germany. After his duty to his country, he attended the University of Iowa receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in commerce. He worked for 20 years at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance in Milwaukee. Daryl was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Fort Myers. He was an avid sports fan, religiously following the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He loved spending time reading, enjoying the outdoors and being on the water.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 11 years, Ann; his children Kristin Occhiogrosso (Vincent) of Ormond Beach, Fla., Kerry Handeland (James) of Fort Myers, Fla., Kate Heindl (Bruce) of Waukesha, and Perry Carter (Katie) of New Berlin; grandchildren Olivia Handeland, P.J., Paul, Jack and Daniel Carter, and Madelene Nitschke; and three step-children, Patricia Endriukaitis (Algird) of Geneva, Ill., Robert Strong (Roberta) of Gordon, and Edward Strong of Plano, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Compton Carter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha WI 53188.
The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Sunday, February 27, from 11 a.m., to 12 p..m., with a Celebration of Life service to follow.
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Call 239-936-0555 or visit online at www.fortmyersmemorial.com for more information.