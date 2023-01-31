David A. Rawls
May 8, 1954 — Jan. 30, 2023
David A. Rawls of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 68. He was born in Houston, Texas on May 8, 1954, the son of Ernest and Margie (nee Burdine) Rawls.
On September 15, 1984, he married Karen (nee Smith) and together they have been members of Lakewood Baptist Church. David had a passion for music and playing guitar, enjoyed writing and football but most of all cherished his family.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Karen; his children, Jonathan (Holly) Rawls, Sarah (Matt) Behnke, Rachel (Tyler) Veit, Michael (Savanha) Rawls and Rebecca Rawls; his grandchildren, Lily and Ben Rawls; Ruthie Behnke; Adalyn and Caleb Veit; and Scarlett Rawls; his sister Lisa (Jerry) Hoover; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was greeted in heaven by his grandsons Miles and Paul Behnke, brother Johnny Rawls and his parents.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Christopher Hake and the team at the ProHealth Cancer Center for their incredible support and care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Lakewood Baptist Church, W274-N1490 Riverland Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 (https://cure.pcf.org/site/Donation) or Lakewood Baptist Church (https://lakewoodbaptist.church/giving/).
For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. Philippians 1:21
