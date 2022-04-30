WAUKESHA
David Acevedo
Nov. 22, 1962 — April 23, 2022
David Acevedo unexpectedly passed away on April 23, 2022, at the age of 59. A longtime resident of Waukesha, David was born on November 22, 1962, to parents Elmer and Florence Acevedo (nee Giesbrecht).
David graduated from Waukesha North High School and worked in various jobs until he earned his degree from WCTC as a surgical technician. He loved tinkering with computers and writing programs. As an avid music buff, he enjoyed playing multiple instruments and even collected a variety of them. In addition, playing tennis and chess were some of his favorite games.
He had a vast interest in things outside in nature, especially gardening and anything astronomy-related. He took great pride in showing his nieces and nephews all he knew about space and the solar system. His greatest love and joy was caring for and spending time with his family and friends. David is dearly missed by his mom, Florence Acevedo; sisters, Tricia “Short Stuff,” Lisa “Lis,” and Susan “Susie” Acevedo; precious nieces and nephews, Patrick, Isabela, Michael and Stephanie; great-nieces and nephew, Neiva, Evelyn, Leah and Owen; and special four-legged friends Walter and Gweny (the cats). David is further survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, grandparents, and uncle.
In honor of David, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.