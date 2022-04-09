WAUKESHA
David C. Goetz
July 29, 1952 — April 3, 2022
David C. Goetz of Waukesha died unexpectedly Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 69. He was born in Milwaukee on July 29, 1952, the son of Charles and Violet (Mayers) Goetz. David was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting, and enjoyed grilling out.
He was extremely proud of his apprenticeship and work with the Milwaukee Railroad. Following his work with the railroad he went on to work for the Waukesha Foundry and at ProHealth Care as a transportation driver. David was a family man who lived life simply and was known for his unique sense of humor and for his love of joke telling.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Michelle Goetz (Gary) Wilson of St. Cloud, Minn., Geoffrey (Sherry) Hilgen of Appleton, Marilyn Goetz of Waukesha, Matthew (Candice) Ravetto of Oconomowoc and James (Crystal) Goetz of Sussex. He was the proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters, Gloria (Richard) Miller, Patricia (Bob) Quinsey and Kathy Nonnweiler; his best friend of 40 years, Cindy Hilgen; former spouse, Patricia Brauch; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of David’s life will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The family encourages everyone to wear black pants and either a black t-shirt or flannel shirt in David’s memory.
