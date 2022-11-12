David Cary Stefanich
May 15, 1949 — Nov. 7, 2022
David was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Carol Stefanich; parents Albert and Monica Stefanich; brother Don Stefanich; son James Troy Stefanich; and beloved daughter-in-law and cribbage partner Jane Stefanich.
He is survived by siblings Allen Stefanich, Greg (Mary) Stefanich, his favorite sister Mary Ann Brylow, his sons Dale Stefanich, David C. Stefanich (Susan), multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends from all walks of life. And his cat Angel.
David was a Vietnam veteran who served his country honorably. He worked at Inland – Ryerson, Allis Chalmers then at Rexnord. He retired in 2017, we think, and volunteered at the Milwaukee County Zoo for several years with his wife. He was active in Boy Scouts with his son, volunteered as an adult leader with Troop 119 in Milwaukee. He was a volunteer at all the churches he attended. Service to community was important to him.
David was an avid golfer. He could be found on sunny days chasing a stupid white ball around some of the most beautiful courses in Wisconsin.
A man of strong faith. The thing he asked for most often was for people to pray, especially when he was on the golf course.
He loved to travel and got to do so for work several times. He was looking forward to trips with his brother Greg.
He was dedicated to his family and friends and we all knew if we ever needed anything he could be called upon to help.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 15, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, from 2 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Please wear your finest golf attire to the in-person service.
David was very generous with donations to assorted charities. One of his favorites was the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to help others to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission (milmission.org). Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.