HAYWARD
David F. Kennedy
May 14,1930 - March 28, 2022
David F. Kennedy of Hayward, formerly of Waukesha, was born to eternal life on March 28, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born on May 14,1930, to Frank and Eleanor Kennedy.
On June 6, 1953, he married the love of his life, the late Grace (nee Schmidt) Kennedy. From this union of almost 62 years, four children were born, Timothy (Sandra nee Helgeson) Kennedy, Colleen (Timothy) Blaney, Laurie (Mark Waggoner) Kennedy and Kathleen (Ralph) Youngquist. Dave was a dedicated and caring educator for 34 years. He was the proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 19. He is survived by other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 818 N. East Ave., Waukesha, on Saturday, April 9, from 11: 30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Private entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials appreciated to School Sisters of St. Francis, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215.
Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640, is serving the family.