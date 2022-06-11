David G. Martin
David G. Martin was reunited with his guardian angel and wife Bonnie on June 4, 2022, at the age of 76.
Proud, loving dad of Matthew (Ashlee) Martin and Michael (Andrea) Martin. Devoted grandfather of Owen, Ian, Connor and Dillon. Brother of Jon Martin and Georgia (Tom) Von Schaumburg. Uncle of Bill Von Schaumburg. Also loved by countless other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at Brookfield Congregational United Church of Christ, 16350 Gebhardt Road, Brookfield, on Wednesday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. funeral service at 1 p.m. Procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to The Luke Homan Foundation, Inc. Dave was a national sales manager for Hallmark Cards for over 25 years. He was truly a family man whose greatest joy was his grandsons. He enjoyed coaching his sons’ baseball teams and other area youth. He was the former Booster Club President at Brookfield Central High School and enjoyed volunteering for many years at school sporting events. Dave was an avid sports enthusiast rooting for (or complaining about) the White Sox, Bears, Bucks and Badger teams.
