VISTA, CALIF.
David Hundhausen
May 17, 1939 — Nov. 25, 2022
David was born to Harvey and June Hundhausen and grew up in Milwaukee. As a youngster, David loved animals, ice skating and putting on plays in his basement. He was a member of the cheer squad, swim team, and the school choir at his high school. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English, after which he continued his studies at the University of Iowa, receiving a master’s degree in theater.
While pursuing a Ph.D. at UW-Madison, David launched his career as a professor. His first job was at UW-Manitowoc, where he directed a play featuring Patricia, whom he married in 1966. In addition to his step-daughter Ellen, David had two children, Chris and Anne.
David began a faculty position in communication arts and theater at UW-Waukesha in 1966. During a distinguished 30-year career, David excelled as a teacher, actor, mentor and playwright. He taught courses in communication arts, public speaking and theater; directed scores of stage productions; and mentored many aspiring actors. He also wrote numerous theatrical works, including the children’s musicals “Tune Out, Tune In,” and the “Dreammaker,” the musical “The Waukesha Show” commemorating the city’s sesquicentennial anniversary, and “A Song at Twilight,” an homage to his mother who had Alzheimer’s. After retirement he continued to write plays including “Karma Descending” (2019), which was produced as part of Port Townsend Playfest. He acted in some of the plays he directed, including “Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris” and “Side by Side by Sondheim.” He also appeared in productions at Waukesha Civic Theatre and Sunset Playhouse. David and Pat were avid theater-goers, holding season tickets to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, which they attended with their beloved “rep group” who alternated hosting dinner parties after productions.
After retiring, David and Pat entered a whirlwind period of travel that took them to 31 countries. Highlights included tours of Africa, China, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Thailand. David was an astute planner, putting together detailed itineraries for these trips, while Pat documented the trips through vivid photography.
In 2006, David and Pat moved to Port Townsend, Washington, to start the next phase of their retirement. David became active at Key City Public Theater, where he served on the Board of Directors and guest directed. David and Pat joined the Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, where they participated in small group ministries and where David led a play reading group. Inspired by their vision for aging in community, they also collaboratively founded Quimper Village, an intentional senior living co-housing community. In 2017, David and Pat realized their vision by moving into Quimper Village.
The passing of Patricia, David’s companion of 52 years, in 2018 proved to be a difficult loss. Yet David continued to remain active in his community and to live at Quimper Village until 2021, after which he moved to California to be closer to his daughter. David’s mind remained sharp up until his final days and he died peacefully as he listened to Broadway tunes with his daughter.
David is survived by his three children, their partners and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in 2023 at the Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Port Townsend, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Hundhausen Key City Public Theatre Scholarship Fund. You may donate online (tinyurl.com/DavidHundhausenFund) or send a check payable to Jefferson Community Foundation (memo: “Hundhausen Fund”) to Jefferson Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1394, Port Hadlock, WA 98339.