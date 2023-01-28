MANITOWOC
David J. Cisler
Nov. 19, 1941 — Jan. 18, 2023
David J. Cisler, age 81, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence.
Dave was born on November 19, 1941, in Two Rivers to the late Jacob and Miriam (Barribeau) Cisler. He graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class of 1960. Dave enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and served his country until his honorable discharge. After graduating from Peoria Barber School, he went on to own and operate Cisler's Barber Shop in Manitowoc. On September 23, 1978, Dave married Sue Bugler in Manitowoc. Together, they owned and operated the Jolly Roger Tavern in Two Rivers for 10 years. Dave and Sue then moved to Waukesha where Dave resumed his barber career working at Rich's Barber Shop for over 35 years. He loved his music; Dave played guitar and mandolin in several country music bands in the Manitowoc/Two Rivers area. He also enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, Marquette basketball, Wisconsin football and basketball, and Ma Brown (mostly with his brothers-in-law). Dave also liked travel, and above all, spending his time with family and friends.
Survivors include Dave's wife of 44 years, Sue; daughter, Leigh Ann Cisler; grandson, Bodhi Lund; brother, George Cisler; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Karen (Mike) Kiesow, Helen Place and Rick Skarvan Sr.; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Miriam Cisler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and June Bugler; three sisters-in-law, Marlene Cisler, Judith Bugler, and Kathy Skarvan; nephew, Kevin Kiesow; and niece, Trista Place.
In respect with Dave's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
Dave's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all of the care they provided – especially Kellie.
