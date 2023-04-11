David J. Nevins
We are sad to announce that David passed away on April 4, 2023, after a long illness.
He is survived by his life partner, Corrie Winquist; their son David; and Devon Winquist. He is further survived by his parents, Michael and Elisabeth; his brother Michael (Shelley); and many many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
David was employed at Wisco Alloys, Inc. in Waukesha.
Services will take place at St. William Catholic Church, 444 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on April 17. Visitation is at 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. with a reception to follow. A private burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HAWS or St. Williams Catholic Church. Special thanks to the ProHealth Hospice nurses.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.