PEWAUKEE
David J. Todd
Dec. 7, 1930 - Aug. 10, 2023
David J. Todd died August 10, 2023, at age 92.
Beloved husband of the late Nona. Loving father of the late Scott, Bret (Trish) Todd, Mana Todd, Mark (Karie) Todd and Ann (Mark) Sabatinelli. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of David's life will take place on Monday, August 14, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. David worked until he was 88 years old, he was a Golden Guernsey Milkman for 30 years, and he also worked for Auto Paint and Supply of Waukesha.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.