DELAFIELD
David John Bilicki II
Jan. 9, 1987 - March 29, 2023
David John Bilicki II, age 36, of Delafield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. David was born on January 9, 1987, in Milwaukee, to David and Karen Bilicki (Erb). He was a graduate of Kettle Moraine High School and had attended UW-Waukesha.
David had an easy, bright, and beautiful smile. He had a kind word for everyone he met and those who were fortunate to know him well knew him to be a generous, patriotic, and faithful man. He was always willing to lend his hand for anything anyone needed. You knew you could always count on him, even if you just needed someone to listen. David was endlessly optimistic and even as he faced adversity, he remained determined, positive, and hopeful. David’s family and friends will miss him more than words can ever say.
David’s artistic passions included photography, writing, and film-making. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. We are so fortunate to have his trips documented through his photographs. A night owl, David loved playing video games, and watching movies late into the night, but would never turn down an opportunity to go out for an early breakfast with his parents. In the summer, fishing with his friends made him happy. Above all, David loved his family, which included his dog, Chloe. He always looked forward to family gatherings and celebrations and he took advantage of any opportunity to don a suit and tie.
David was deeply loved by his family. He is survived by his parents, David and Karen; his siblings Eryk (Charlotte) Bilicki, Rachel (Scott) Stickles, Shawn (Kristen) Lundie, William (Emily) Lundie, Sarah (Todd) Sprister, Lynn (Richard) Bennet, Darrin Bilicki and Cary (Meg) Bilicki; as well as his aunt, Marge Weske; his cousins; and his 13 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving grandpa, James Lewis Erb, whom he adored.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association-Milwaukee in David’s honor.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Anthony on the Lake in Pewaukee. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. and a luncheon will follow at the church.
Yonke & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.yonkefuneralhome.com.