David M. Broadfoot
Oct. 14, 1930 - Feb. 24, 2022
David M. Broadfoot was born October 14, 1930, and passed away peacefully February 24, 2022, at the age of 91.
Former spouse of Mary H. O’Brien. Loving father of Dave (Sue) Broadfoot, Michael (Cynthia LaBella) Broadfoot and Mary (Dan) Blomfeldt. Proud grandfather of David G. (Kate) Broadfoot, Joseph (Jenny) Broadfoot, Jonathan (fiancee Makayla Hirst) Broadfoot, Paul Broadfoot, Theresa Broadfoot, Mia Broadfoot, Arianna Broadfoot, Andrew Blomfeldt and Sara Blomfeldt. Great-grandfather of four. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
Preceded in death by his parents David W. and Ruth Broadfoot; his sister Roberta Cestaric; and his son Thomas Broadfoot.
Dave had many interests: Scout master, photographer, model builder, fisherman, but he was especially passionate about aviation. He built and raced radio-controlled (RC) planes as a youth, and after serving in the Air Force in the Korean War, became a private pilot. He built, rebuilt, and owned many airplanes. He was a very active member of EAA and volunteered his many skills at the annual AirVenture in Oshkosh. He flew over 200 Young Eagle missions - a program to introduce kids to flying. Dave’s name can be found at the Smithsonian Institute’s National Air and Space Museum in recognition of his multi-year restoration work of a 1930s vintage “Buster” racer. He loved to share his knowledge and enthusiasm for aviation at both Capitol Drive Airport and Waukesha Airport with all who knew him. Later in life he began to build and sail RC sailboats and small power boats with friends in Sebring, Fla. He loved a good joke and was a master story teller.
He was in the food brokerage business with his father, and later excelled in industrial and commercial real estate sales and development while working with Megal Development Corporation for over 30 years. Megal was like a second family to him.
Dave loved animals, especially his Yorkie, Benji, who preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS).
A gathering will be held on Sunday April 3, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha (highways J and JJ) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. Private family interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.