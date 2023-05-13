WILLARD
David M. LeDuc
July 22, 1936 — May 8, 2023
David M. LeDuc, age 86, of Willard, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Clark County Rehab & Living Center in Owen. Per David's wishes, no services will be held. David Marvin LeDuc was born on July 22, 1936 in Wauwatosa, WI, the son of Adolphus D. and Charlotte A. (Duhnke) LeDuc. He was raised on the family farm in the Big Bend area, graduating from Mukwonago High School in 1954. David enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 31, 1956 and served until his honorable discharge on July 1, 1960. He returned to Mukwonago and was united in marriage to Karen M. Keller on September 2, 1961, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Brookfield. After his marriage, he drove truck for Gettleman Beer Company. David and his wife then spent 35 years in the restaurant business managing a Shakey’s Pizza Parlor in Waukesha, managing the Family Chef in Delafield, they built the Honey Bear Restaurant in Mukwonago, and lastly, owned Paul’s Metropolitan in Waukesha until retiring in 2000. During his retirement, he loved to garden, raising vegetables and flowers, and was an avid golfer. They moved to Rock Dam, rural Willard, in August 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Willard; two sons, Rob (Ann) LeDuc and Jerry LeDuc, both of Willard; three siblings, Dan (Barbara) LeDuc of Fall Creek, Cheryl Massino and Susan Nachtweih both of Arizona; one sister-in-law: Mary Ann LeDuc of BrookfieldI; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dennis LeDuc; and one sister, Mary Jane Petts.
Cuddie Funeral Home of Greenwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.