David R. Dehnart
David R. Dehnart, 73, died May 29, 2023, in Naples, Fla.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cindy; his daughter, Beth; his son Andy (Nick); his brother John (Connie); and his sister Beverly Janke.
He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and most recently worked as business administrator at Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church.
David loved the mountains of North Carolina and comedically performing The Night Before Christmas every Christmas Eve for his family. In his youth, he was a star athlete. In recent years, he read, wrote, and created art out of computer parts.
David’s warm heart, strong work ethic, irreverent wit, and love for his family and country will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, whose work David admired, or the American Diabetes Association.