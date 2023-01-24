WAUKESHA
David W. Kind
Aug. 14, 1940 - Jan. 19, 2023
David W. Kind of Waukesha died on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 82. He was born in Waukesha on August 14, 1940, the son of Walter and Bernice (nee Schwulst) Kind.
He was a 1958 graduate of Waukesha South High School and then proudly served his country in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army.
On December 27, 1962, he married Joanne (nee Campbell) in Waukegan, Ill. Dave retired from D.G. Beyer Construction in 1998 after 30 years. Dave was a member of the Hook ‘N Shell Sportsmans Club and the Laborers Union Local 113. Dave was an avid fisherman, chasing trout around the state of Wisconsin and perch on the Wisconsin River any chance he had during the summers in Rhinelander. Dave was also a passionate hunter, frequently out in the fields or swamps going after birds or stalking deer in the woods. He cherished spending summers with Joanne at the family cabin on Lake Mildred near Rhinelander.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Joanne of Waukesha and their children, Cindy (Tom) Wargolet of Eden Prairie, Minn., Pam (Paul) Benson of Stillwater, Minn., and Mark Kind of Waukesha; his grandchildren, Katie (Chad) Heemstra of Blaine, Minn., Kyle Wargolet of Minneapolis, Samantha Wargolet (fiance Mason Pajolek) of Chicago, Ill., Gabby Gramz of Nashotah, and Camden Benson of Stillwater, Minn.; and great-granddaughter Annabel Heemstra. He is further survived by brothers and sisters, Donald (Fran) Kind of Waukesha, Sandy (Jim) Grundman of Ogema, Susie McCormack of Waukesha, and Bob (Mary) Kind of Waukesha, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Doug Kind, sister Debbie Kind and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, from 3 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Interment will be at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dave’s name are appreciated to the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, 8733 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226, or Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, P.O. Box 460, Poynette, WI 53955.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.