Dawn Cathlina
Jan. 11, 1959 - May 26, 2023
Dawn Cathlina, born Dawn Burke on January 11, 1959, in Waukesha, was a beloved mother, passionate cook, avid hiker, and dedicated fan of the Green Bay Packers and other Wisconsin sports teams. She peacefully passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s, leaving a void in the hearts of all who knew her.
Dawn’s greatest joy was being a mother, and she poured her heart and soul into raising her son, James Cathlina, who meant the world to her. Her love and support knew no bounds, and she was a constant source of inspiration and guidance to him.
Dawn Cathlina Burke is also lovingly remembered by her brothers, John Burke, Kevin Burke, Dave Burke, and her mother, Lois Burke, as they carry her memory forward.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Burke, and her father, Gaylord Burke.
Outside of her role as a mother, Dawn found solace and fulfillment in the kitchen, where she delighted in creating delicious meals for her loved ones. Her culinary skills were a testament to her creativity and attention to detail, and she took immense pleasure in sharing her dishes with family and friends.
In nature, Dawn found her sanctuary. She would often be found exploring the great outdoors, hiking through picturesque trails, and taking in the beauty of the world around her. Her love for nature was an integral part of who she was, bringing her a sense of peace and serenity.
Sports held a special place in Dawn’s heart, particularly her unwavering support for the Green Bay Packers and other Wisconsin sports teams. She would eagerly cheer on her favorite teams, displaying her team spirit and loyalty throughout the seasons.
A memorial service to celebrate Dawn’s life will be held on Saturday, July 15, at the Red Rooster beginning at 3 p.m. Friends and family are invited to gather, share stories, and honor the memory of this remarkable woman who touched their lives in so many ways.
Dawn Cathlina Burke will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her love, kindness, and indelible impact on those fortunate enough to have known her.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations to support the surviving family during this difficult time.