OCONOMOWOC
Dayton R. ‘Ray’ Mounts
Sept. 8, 1943 - June 12, 2022
Dayton R. “Ray” Mounts, age 78, passed away at his home in Oconomowoc on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born on September 8, 1943, to Dayton and Lorraine (Hoffman) Mounts in San Antonio.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sandra; his daughter, Shelley (David) Hall; grandchildren, Samuel and Lillian Strade; his sisters, Marilyn French and Shirley Wiesehahn; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ray was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army for seven years. He was united in marriage to Sandra Deschner in 1967. Ray worked in electrical sales for over 20 years. He was an avid sports fan, both playing and watching.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church or The Circle of Care in Ray’s name are appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1600 N. Genesee St., Delafield, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.