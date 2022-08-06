NEW BERLIN
Dean E. Schoenwetter
July 18, 1930 — Aug. 3, 2022
Dean E. Schoenwetter of New Berlin was taken to heaven on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Columbus on July 18, 1930, the son of Arthur and Sadie (Grulke) Schoenwetter. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell.
Dean graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1947 and became a carpenter by trade until he was drafted into the Army. Dean proudly served his country as a communications engineer on the front lines in the Korean War. He arrived in Korea on April 13, 1952, and after being honorably discharged he returned home on January 13, 1953, having served 275 days overseas.
On October 1, 1955, he married his beloved wife, Carolyn Schultz, in Clyman. They moved to Waukesha, where they raised four daughters. They were members of Trinity Lutheran church for 62 years. Dean worked for A.J. Pietsch company for many years retiring in 1993. He was a member of the VFW Post 9392 in Lowell, a long-time member of the Carpenters and Floor Coverers Local 344 and an active RSVP volunteer for Waukesha County.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn, and their children, Carol (Gary) Bain, Vicky (Randy) Alf, Jill (Jeff) Rindt and Diane (Kevin) Meixelsperger. Dean was a proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dean is further survived by brother-in-law Robert (Marilyn) Schultz along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Donald and wife Francis, his brother Edward and sister Lois and husband Elmer Behling.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, from 9 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A lunch will follow the service. Burial with full military honors will take place Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Lowell Cemetery, Lowell. Please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dean’s name are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.