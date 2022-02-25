BIG BEND
Dean F. Bourdo
Nov. 5, 1951 - Feb. 21, 2022
Dean F. Bourdo of Big Bend passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022, at the age of 70.
Dean was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 43 years, Gail.
Loving dad of Deanna (Randy) Kurth and Sara (Kory) Kristbaum. Proud and loving "Papa" of Dominic, Ryan, Riley and Gauge. Beloved brother of Jim (Suzanne), Alvin, Mark (Bonnie), Patsy Jagunt, and Jane Holick. Beloved brother-in-law of Carol, Geri, Harry, Doris and Robin. Further survived by his constant companion, his black Lab, Bailey, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Sunday, February 27, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Private burial.
Dean worked at Unit Drop Forge for 47 1/2 years before retiring in 2017. He was blessed to have a huge family and dear friends. He looked forward to random visits sitting in the garage drinking beer. He loved hunting, fishing and dart ball. During the summer he enjoyed being outdoors maintaining his pool and garden.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.