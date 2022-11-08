DOUSMAN
Dean G. Mickle
Oct. 11, 1935 — Nov. 4, 2022
Dean G. Mickle, age 87, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Three Pillars in Dousman. He was born on October 11, 1935, to Anthony and Ruth (Ghastin) Mickle in Madison.
Dean is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Dawn (Mike) Harder and Todd (Jenny) Mickle; his grandchildren, Hayley (Chazz Welch) Harder and Theodore (Malieha Bodary) Harder, and Corey and Ronny Mickle; his sister, Susan (Carl) Cooper; his brother, Alan (Asako) Mickle; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, JoAn Lawrence; and his brother, Lynn Mickle.
Dean enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. In his younger years, he was an avid runner, running marathons, including Pikes Peak.
Private family services will be held. Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.