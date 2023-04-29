WAUKESHA
Dean P. O’Connor
Dec. 16, 1950 — April 22, 2023
Dean P. O’Connor, known to many as Mt. Man, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 22, 2023. Dean was born December 16, 1950. He spent his younger years in Wales before his family moved to Waukesha, where he then attended St. Joe’s Grade School, Waukesha Central, and Waukesha South High School. As a Blackshirt, Dean was a star football player and homecoming king. Oh yeah, he was a stud.=
After high school, Dean spent years playing softball for Atlantis Bowl, hitting countless home runs. After retiring from playing sports himself, he enjoyed watching his daughter play softball as she grew up, and he loved watching his grandson play soccer, football, and baseball. You could always find Grandpa cheering for Dane on the sidelines or in the stands. Dean was also a huge allaround Wisconsin sports fan, but he would say the Milwaukee Brewers were his favorite. For Packers games, and many Brewers games, you would find Dean in his living room, along with his buddies, having a good old time, no place he’d rather be.
Dean was a hard worker, employed for over 45 years with Hein-Werner & Hader Industries as an assembler. Dean was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had great stories to share about his many successful hunts and fishing trips. Whether you knew Dean for minutes or years, you would definitely be touched with his great sense of humor and he could always put a smile on your face. Even in his final days his humor never faded. Just ask the “mixologists” at AngelsGrace, for example.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Kelly; grandson, Dane; son-in-law, David; his 8 siblings: Dale, Delbert, Barb (Randy), Debbie (John), Kay (Elroy), Lynn (George), Denise, and Julie; his dear friend, Sherry Neumann; his great lifelong friends; many nieces and nephews; and his favorite grand-doggie, Cleo. Dean was preceded in death by his loving parents, Edward and Ione O’Connor.
A heartfelt thank-you to his sister Lynn for the loving care and compassion she gave Dean and for the immense support she gave Kelly. Special thank-you to the entire wonderful, caring staff at AngelsGrace Oconomowoc. We were definitely blessed to be in the care of such true angels. Thank you. The family hopes you will join them for a celebration of life for Dean that will be planned in the near future.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.