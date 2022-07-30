SHOREVIEW, MINN.
Dean Thomas Stenske
May 5, 1968 — July 18, 2022
Dean Stenske passed away unexpectedly in his home in Shoreview, Minnesota, on July 18, 2022. Dean was born in West Allis on May 5, 1968, and grew up in the Town of Waukesha. He attended school in Waukesha and graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1986. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, graduating in 1991 with a degree in industrial technology.
Dean was a longtime employee at Actalent/Aerotech in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. He spent the last six years working at Timesavers LLC as a mechanical design draftsman.
He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing the many lakes of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and teaching his niece and nephews how to fish. He was a huge Packer and Brewer fan and enjoyed talking about it with others. He also enjoyed playing Texas Hold ’em and trivia with friends.
Dean was a very loyal friend with a big heart and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Dean is survived by his mother, Donna Stenske (Gennerman), and brothers Brian Stenske (Ann) and Mark Stenske (Christina). Proud uncle of David Stenske, Kate Stenske and Luke Stenske.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Stenske, and his brother Paul Stenske.
Visitation will be at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service to follow. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin.