MUSKEGO
Deane W. Peters Sr.
Feb. 4, 1936 - March 20, 2022
Deane W. Peters Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep early on March 20, 2022. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Nancy, and with his son, Deane Jr., and with all of his siblings.
He is the dear father of Lynn Nan Peters, Laura Lee Peters Gentele and Deane Peters Jr. Loving grandfather of Nathan, Jeromy, Ryan, and Aaron (Abigail) Gentele, Deane W Peters III (Arianna) and Anthony Peters. Proud great-grandfather to Jaxon, James and Jacqueline Gentele. He is survived by his sister-in-law Joyce (the late Edward) Peters and by his brother-in-law Gerald (the late Rosemary) Golner and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (nee Golner); his son, Deane Jr.; his parents, Clarion and Viola (nee Fisher) Peters; and by his siblings Carol (Bob) Moore, Sharon (Larry) Brooks, Clara (Don) Loeder, Edward (Joyce) Peters and Geraldine (Gerald) Schamens.
Deane was raised up north and grew up working on farms. He was a hard worker and he put in a lot of long hours providing for his family. “Jelly Belly,” as he was known by his CB handle, became a semi-truck driver and traveled many miles across the United States. His early career saw him driving over-the-road, but then he was able to settle into a local truck driving job that saw him home every evening. He loved driving! He even came out of retirement to drive truck for his son when a stroke prevented Deane Jr. from driving for a year.
Laughter always followed comments and jokes from Deane. Even through to the end, he was cracking jokes and being funny. He was known for his kindness and he was a favorite among his caregivers. Special thanks to the staff at Tudor Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility and Rehab, all of the EMS crews that helped Dad along the way, ProHealth Care, Birchrock Castle in Mukwonago, Jessica Schober Braun, and all the family and friends who helped along the way.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, S66-W14325 W. Janesville Road, Muskego, WI 53150, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. The service will also be live streamed for those who cannot travel to the location. You can find the link on Deane’s obituary page at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.