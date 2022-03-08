IXONIA
Deanna L. Malvitz
Deanna L. Malvitz, 58, of Ixonia, died on Friday, March 4, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Waukesha the daughter of Alvin and Viola (nee Maki) Malvitz.
She was a graduate of New Berlin High School and was known to be one of the nicest kids in school. Many people enjoyed her kind heart and unique persona. Deanna loved cats, had a pet squirrel, and enjoyed sewing her own clothes growing up. She loved her dog bullet and riding on her motorcycle with her significant other in the summers. She lived by poems and quotes and was very good at drawing, art, crafts and coloring. She loved to go camping and have bonfires. Her favorite thing to do was to take vacation wherever there was a ocean and warm weather. She loved spoiling her granddaughter, Hazel, with her findings at thrift stores.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Tasha Booth of Racine; son Cody Booth of West Virginia; and her parents, Alvin and Viola Malvitz of New Berlin. Deanna was the proud grandmother of Hazel and Aubrey; and the dear sister to John (Jennie) Malvitz of Fayetteville, N.C., Thomas (Renee) Malvitz of Menomonie, Daniel Malvitz of New Berlin and Sharon (Kelly) Moran of Waukesha. She is also survived by her companion and significant other Scott Lentz of Ixonia, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation and services will be held on Thursday, March 10, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186, from 4 p.m. until the memorial service at 6 p.m.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.