Deborah Ann Doyle
Deborah Ann Doyle (nee Heckel) found her peace on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 56.
Beloved wife of James B. Doyle Sr. for 34 years. Loving mom of Amanda (Mitch) Yehle, James (Sarah) Doyle, Jr., and Joshua Doyle. Cherished grandma of Adelyn, Mara, and Emma Yehle. Loving daughter of Joan Heckel and daughter in law of Mary Doyle. Dear sister of John (Lori) Heckel and Kevin (Krisi) Heckel and sister-in-law of Tony (Nancy) Doyle, John Doyle, Dan (Mabel) Doyle, and Colleen (Tom) Hale. Preceded in death by her father, John Roland Heckel Sr., and father-in-law, Anthony Francis Doyle.
She will be dearly missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Please join us for a celebration of Deb’s life at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005, on Monday, November 28, from 47 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Catholic Parish, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045, on Tuesday, November 29, at 12 p.m. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Debbie grew up in Brookfield, where she attended St. Dominic’s Catholic grade school and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in 1984. On May 7, 1988, she married the love of her life, Jim. In marriage, Debbie was able to achieve her life’s greatest ambition of becoming a wife, mother and grandmother. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling to Arizona, Las Vegas, Florida, California, New York and most of all, her annual retreats to Booth Lake Landing in Minocqua.
She was a grateful and deeply loved member of the recovery community, but above all, she will always be remembered for her kindness, patience, sense of humor, her laugh, infectious smile, and the ability to bring people together. She always knew there’s a smile to be found in every situation and the hard choice is usually the right choice. These are just a few of the attributes her family and friends will always carry with them.
A special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice and Palliative care; especially her personal care team Echo, Meagan and Samantha.
“Love ya Deb, love ya Mom, love ya Grandma!”