Debra Ann (Griffin) Velleman
Feb. 9, 1951 — Jan. 3, 2022
Debra Ann (Griffin) Velleman died unexpectedly in Panama on January 3, 2022. She was born in Eau Claire on February 9, 1951.
Deb lived in Appleton and Waukesha and recently moved to Panama for retirement. She attended Waukesha Public Schools and UW-Waukesha. Deb was an artist, volunteer, baker and naturalist, as well as an activist, humorist, avid reader, wife, mother, sister and aunt. She leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Anthony “Tony” Velleman, and sons, Joshua (Kim) of Alaska and Jacob of New York; siblings Susan Weinstein of Waukesha, Kim (Wally) McDonell of Whitewater, Robert Griffin and Ronald Griffin of Milwaukee, and Maribeth (Chart) Thammahong of Madison. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends throughout the United States and abroad.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Griffin, and her mother, Lorraine Griffin.
Deb will be greatly missed by her loving family. A celebration of life in summer 2022 is being planned. Additional information will be available at www.rememberingdebra.com. Debra was a lover of animals and a lifelong educator. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society or literacy program.