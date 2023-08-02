DELAFIELD
Debra Lynn Thomas (nee Koser)
October 10, 1960 - July 31, 2023
Debra Lynn Thomas (nee Koser), age 62, of Delafield, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, July 31, 2023. Deb was born on October 10, 1960, in Racine, to Albert and Bernice (Peters) Koser. She married the love of her life, James P. Thomas, on June 16, 1984, in Racine.
Debbie grew up on an airport in Yorkville and attended Union Grove High School where she was active in cheerleading and yearbook and met and married her high-school sweetheart. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and also later received her master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Widely recognized as a master educator, she taught both the hearing impaired and elementary students.
Debbie had many superpowers, including impeccable preparedness, an uncanny skill to find the best parking spot, and most of all her ability to connect with people on a personal level. From strangers at the supermarket to the hundreds of children she taught in her 40 year career, her charisma and sense of humor brought joy wherever she went.
Dubbed the pre-internet Pinterest queen, she was known for her sewing projects for the 4H, homemade Cabbage Patch dolls for her nieces, elaborate scrapbooking, and throwing parties where no detail was missed. Her creativity spread to a number of volunteer activities including leading Vacation Bible School in Waunakee, and serving with the Lake Country Women’s Club.
Debbie had a spunky stubbornness and was never susceptible to peer pressure. She loved traveling but hated flying. She loved a Badger football game, as long as they were ahead by at least two touchdowns. But most of all she loved time spent with family, playing euchre or Catan, and doting on her grandchildren.
Deb is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Dr. James Thomas; her children, Ben (Kristen) Thomas, Dr. Lauren (Brian) Kroll and Rachel Thomas; her two grandchildren, Isla and Emmett; her sister, Karen Magee; her mother-in-law, Judith Thomas; her 19 loving nieces and nephews; and other relatives and a host of friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Albert and Bernice Koser, and her father-in-law, Leo Thomas.
Funeral services for Debbie will be held on Saturday, August 26, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1600 N. Genesee St., Delafield, WI 53018. A time of gathering and memory sharing will be prior to services starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of floral memorials, the family asks that you direct any contributions in Deb’s name to the ALS Association (https://donations@als.org, The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209).
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.