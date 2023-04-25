NORTH PRAIRIE
Deidre ‘Dee Dee’ Shipley
Deidre “Dee Dee” Shipley, 62, of North Prairie, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Dee Dee grew up in West Bend. Dee Dee enjoyed sewing for the Milwaukee Ballet, was very involved with her church and raised 12 children with her husband. Dee Dee will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Dee Dee was predeceased by her father, Harold Dolato.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie and their children Dan, Jose, Wittney, Glen, Amy, Rose, Mariah, Lexi, Kiana, Tanner, Makayla and Merit. She is also survived by her mother, Carole Bethke Wright and her siblings Diana, Daphne, Doreyne, Dennison and Donnovan.
Dee Dee requested a celebration of life be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Dee Dee’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Wales, on April 29, at 4 p.m. Please wear bright colors.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.