Delores E. Blankenhagen
Delores E. Blankenhagen passed away on March 19, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Dodgeville, to parents Elmer and Annie Jones.
Dee graduated from Waukesha High School. Along with her husband, she owned Buds Meat Market from 1953 to 1959 and Buds Tap from 1963 to 1967. After owning businesses with her husband, she worked for the state of Wisconsin from 1969 to 1995 and served as a union representative.
Dee was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, and she enjoyed family time and Friday lunches. For many years she spent her winters in Florida with her husband where she was an avid bingo player. She loved to knit and read and enjoyed her summer retreats with Debbie and Heather.
Dee will be deeply missed by her loving children Bob (Geri) and Debbie (Brian) Gracyalny; grandchildren Dan (Bekka), Autumn, Steve and Heather; and great-grandchildren Amelia, Emma and Quinton. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, her parents, brothers, and sisters.
The visitation will be held on Monday March 27, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at noon at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Services will be officiated by Pastor Peter Schmidt. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Wales.
