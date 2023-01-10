Delores Rose Bohrman
On January 5, 2023, Delores Rose got her wings and went to walk with the angels at the beautiful age of 100. She was the happiest when in the company of her most precious possession, her family.
We all know when anyone else would be broken, she stayed strong. Through her, we knew what resilience, perseverance and unconditional love looked like. She leaves behind a legacy of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Delores is survived by her children, John Bohrman, Patrick (MaryJo) Bohrman, Terry Bohrman and Todd Bohrman; her grandchildren, Jackie (Gene) Kotlarek, Angela Wollenhaupt, Catherine (Justin) Corbett, Sarah (CJ) George, Michael J. (Jamey) Bohrman, William (Emily) Bohrman, Michael L. Bohrman and Amanda (Jason) Fuhrmann; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Haley), Emily (Jordan), Jacob, Keith (Stephanie), Kaitlyn, Lacey, Paige, Noah, Clara, Carson, Carter, Jack, Henry and Louis; and great-great-grandchildren, Chase, Jovani, Marlee, Madeline and McKinley. She is survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 75 years, Jack; and her son, Michael D. Bohrman.
Mom/Grandma: Your life was full of loving deeds and you forever thought of all our needs. Today and tomorrow, our whole life through, we will always love and cherish you.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Matthews staff for the care they provided her; as well as Moments Hospice for the love and comfort they have given and shown Delores and her family.
A visitation will take place on Friday, January 13, at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, WI 53058, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Fr. Mike Strachota will be presiding. Delores will be laid to rest next to her husband immediately following the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.