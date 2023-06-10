EAGLE
Denise A. Oldfield
May 10, 1939 — June 2, 2023
Denise A. Oldfield, 84, of Eagle passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 2, 2023 at her home.
Denise was born on May 10, 1939, in Columbus, the daughter of John and Irene (McCormick) Cloutier. She grew up in the Columbus area and after high school, continued her schooling and earned a degree as a licensed practical nurse. Denise met a young man named James Oldfield on her way to work one day via a rideshare program and the two were united in marriage on December 14, 1963. Jim and Denise enjoyed 59 years of marriage together until Jim’s passing in December of 2022. God blessed their union with 6 boys, Paul, Gregory, Peter, James, Christopher and Andrew. Denise was an excellent wife and mother and made sure that her family was well taken care of. She had a warm and cheery personality and her positivity and bright spirit was contagious to those around her. Denise was warm and kind but also strong and independent. For leisure, she enjoyed antiquing and decorating her home with her treasures. She could also often be found in her yard working in her garden. Denise was a good lady and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by: her sons, Paul Oldfield of Hartland, Gregory (Rashal) Oldfield of Mukwonago, James Oldfield, Jr. of Eagle, and Andrew (Amy) Oldfield of Cudahy; and her two granddaughters, Olivia and Madeline Oldfield. Denise is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, James; and her two dear sons, Peter and Christopher.
A private family service will be held to honor Denise’s life. Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com