PEWAUKEE
Dennis A. Sampson
Oct. 21, 1944 — April 12, 2022
Longtime Pewaukee resident Dennis A. Sampson, age 77, passed away unexpectedly April 12, 2022, surrounded by family. The son of Norman and Betty Sampson, Dennis was born in Warren, Pa., on October 21, 1944.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Kathleen (Steele) Sampson; son Eric (Jennifer Brix); daughter Jessica; daughter Laurel (James Pearson); brother Douglas (Sandra); and sister- in-law Virginia. Further survived by grandchildren Sophia Sampson, Megan Maroney and AJ Maroney. Also survived by Kathy’s cherished family, Kenneth Steele, Margaret Steele (Gregg Nettesheim), Dorothy Steele (Robert Hodgson); and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was also known as ‘Dad’ to AFS student Georg Rotomer of Austria; Jose, Freddie and Octavio; as well as others to whom he provided guidance and wisdom throughout his life. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, his brother David and his sister Ruth.
Dennis and Kathy met during a Junior Year Abroad program at Schiller College in KleinIngersheim, Germany, in 1964. While studying in Germany they took many adventurous side trips and forged life-long friendships. They married at First Baptist Church of Waukesha shortly after earning their undergraduate degrees. Dennis, a graduate of Allegheny College went on to earn a Master of Library Science degree at Western Michigan University. While a librarian at Indiana’s Manchester College, Dennis completed a Master of Business Administration degree from Ball State University.
Moving to Wisconsin in the early 1980s to be nearer Kathy’s family, Dennis embarked on a 20-plus year career with the American Baptist Homes of the Midwest. Dennis retired from ABHM while serving as director of Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community in Muskego. Retirement was short-lived and Dennis went on to serve as interim director or director for several Waukesha County libraries and senior living communities. Finally semi-retiring, Dennis stayed sharp preparing taxes seasonally as a CPA at Nolan Accounting and solving sudoku puzzles.
Besides his zeal for numbers and life-long learning, Dennis valued family, church and community involvement. He credited the strong influence of Kathy’s family with teaching him unconditional love, generosity of spirit, and civic duty. The legacy of volunteerism and caretaking, established by his parents and in-laws, was amplified and lived on in Dennis. Dennis served many years on boards and committees at FBC Waukesha, American Baptist Churches of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Christian Center, Pewaukee Village Board, Whitnall Park Rotary Club, Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens, Pewaukee Area Historical Society, Pewaukee Public Library Foundation, Community Development Block Grant Committee and others. He was a ready volunteer for community and church events throughout his life. He enjoyed photographing nature and people and captured many such events on film.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 28, at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church Waukesha, 247 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Visitation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Dennis can be made to: FBC Waukesha, Milwaukee Christian Center, Pewaukee Area Historical Society or a charity of your choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.