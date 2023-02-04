Dennis Brooks Cooper
May 21, 1943 — Feb. 2, 2023
Dennis Brooks Cooper, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 2, 2023. Dennis was born in Detroit, Mich., on May 21, 1943, to Arthur Orlowski and Virginia Psyzczynski (nee Slazakowski).
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Pat; his beautiful children, Kristen (Mike) Kush, Mark (Karen) and Jennifer Morrison; grandchildren, Daniel Totsky, Taylor (Chris) Drzewiecki, Abigail (Hunter) Morgan, Carter and Claudia Cooper, Jacob, Kyler and Chase Morrison; greatgrandchildren, Pierce and Warner Drzewiecki; brother, Tom and his children, Thomas and Julie; nephew, Phil Davenport; along with many other loving family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Sylvia Kush. Dennis lived and breathed golf, where he achieved a hole-in-one. He was a hard worker and built a successful manufacturing business, Denco Manufacturing. He enjoyed gardening, tending to his yard, fishing and of course, playing video games.
Per family wishes, no services are being planned at this time.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.