MUKWONAGO
Dennis Edward Radichel
Dec. 27, 1946 — July 30, 2022
Dennis E. Radichel passed away July 30, 2022, at age 75. Dennis is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Patricia, of 56 years. He was a loving father to his children Sheri, Lisa and Michael, and will be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren. Dennis is further survived by his brother, Ricky, and many great friends.
Dennis loved to fish, hunt, watch the Brewer games and feed the birds while relaxing on the deck. Dennis was a great friend and would always give a helping hand whenever needed.
Private services will be held.