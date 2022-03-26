BOULDER CITY, Nev.
Dennis Edward Tallant
February 28, 1936 - March 13, 2022
Dennis Edward Tallant, age 86, of Boulder City, Nevada, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on February 28, 1936, to Ralph and Loretta Tallant.
He married Sandra Farmer on June 3, 1961. They raised their family in Waukesha and moved to Boulder City after retiring in 1993. Sandra preceded him in death in 2014. He served his country in the United States Army for 33 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
Dennis was an avid hunter and enjoyed going elk and pheasant hunting. He also enjoyed fishing and took many trips to Alaska. While in Nevada he enjoyed going hiking in the desert. He was a member of the Boulder City Gun Club and enjoyed sport shooting. He had a big heart toward his pets.
He is survived by his three children, Stephen (Karla) Tallant, Debra Tallant and Michael (Tami) Tallant; a brother David (Jane) Tallant; seven grandchildren Nicole, Sara (Marlon), Joshua (Rachel), Dallas, Ashleigh, Kaycee and Mason; three great-grandchildren Lilyanah, Samari and Masai. He is also survived by his dog, Barney.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Boulder City Family Mortuary. Funeral services and burial will be held on April 18 at 10:40 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Boulder City Animal Shelter, 810 Yucca St., Boulder City, NV 89005, in memory on Dennis Tallant.
Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com.