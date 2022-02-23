WAUKESHA
Dennis L. Wills
July 13,1943 - Feb. 18, 2022
Dennis L. Wills of Waukesha died on Friday, February 18, 2022, at his home at the age of 78. He was born in Milwaukee on July 13,1943, the son of Gustave and Aurelia (nee Vogt) Wills.
Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On June 29, 1963, he married the love of his life, Carol Tyllia. Dennis loved all sports, was a Packers fan and enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball. He was a member of the St. Mary’s softball team for several years and a member of the Ocala Pickleball Club. However, his greatest passion was golf and he was an avid golfer. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Carol,of almost 59 years; their three sons, Christopher (Lisa Kampmann) Wills, Shawn (Amy Chandler) Wills and Adam (Jennifer Hanson) Wills; and his grandchildren, Sydney, Lauren, Nolah, Chandler, Josie, Grace and Liam. He is further survived by his brothers David “Gus” (Madalene Clendenny) Wills and Michael (the late Beatrice Herrera) Wills, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Shirley (Lee) Michaels.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 1, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Full military honors will follow the Mass. Private interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials in Dennis’ name are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an on-line tribute message.