Dennis P. McEvoy
Dennis P. McEvoy was born to eternal life on June 13, 2022, at the age of 75.
Dennis was born and raised in Milwaukee and later moved to Waukesha County. Dennis was a 30-year employee of ProHealth Care (Waukesha Memorial Hospital) as director of plant, safety and security. His work ethic was unmatched not only at work, but at home. He loved landscaping and took pride in his well-manicured lawn. In addition to watching the races at Hales Corners and Slinger Speedway, his happy place was “putzing” in his yard.
Anyone who knew Dennis was well aware of his quick wit and sense of humor. If you were lucky enough to be on the receiving end of his teasing it meant you were well loved. One of Dennis’ greatest joys was attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, concerts and plays. Despite his health issues later in life, he found a way to put one foot in front of the other and remained resilient.
He was survived by his loving wife, Peggy (nee Schmidt). Dear father of Carrie (Brian) Ripp, Kelly McEvoy and Cory (Michael) Haight. Loving papa of Alec, Delaney, Emily and Ally. Son-in-law of Junette Schmidt. Brother-in-law of Carol (John), Kevin, Kevin (Darlene), Nancy (Ken), Lynda (John), Maria and Nancy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, nephews and many friends.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine McEvoy; parents, Leo and Edna McEvoy; brother, Roger McEvoy; sister-in-law, Debra Miller; and brother-in-law Brian Schmidt.
A funeral service for Dennis will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the time of services. Private Interment at Hartland Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, Waukesha Salvation Army or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.