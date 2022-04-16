NORTH PRAIRIE
Dennis R. Yingling
Jan. 24, 1945 – April 12, 2022
Dennis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with his children by his side.
Dennis is survived by his daughter Karie (Steve) Eberhardt, son Ryan Yingling and granddaughters Mallory and Amanda. He was also survived by stepdaughter Katie (Ben) Beaird and grandchildren Gavin, Emerson and Logan. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; his parents Marion (nee Cernoch) and Eugene Yingling; his brother Jerry Yingling; and sister Pat Gutzke. In addition, Dennis will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Betty Yingling, brother-in-law Tom Gutzke and Michael (Amanda) Thompson.
Dennis was born on January 24, 1945, in Antigo. He graduated from Greendale High School in 1963. Dennis served his country in the Vietnam War between 1965-1967. He was employed at We Energies for 40 years. Dennis was retired for 15 years and enjoyed playing pickleball and golf. He had a great sense of humor and found the good things in life.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a military honors ceremony immediately to follow.
Private inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call (262) 549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.