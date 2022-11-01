Diana Kammueller (nee Battles)
Diana Kammueller (nee Battles) entered God’s loving embrace on Friday, October 28, 2022.
She was the cherished mother of Gwen (K. Thomas), Roger (Judy Hubacek), Brian (Marchelle), Dawn (Richard Wilcox Jr.), Joel (Donna), and mother-in-law to Sherri. Diana is further survived by 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Dale, and her eldest son, Todd.
Diana was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and exemplified what it means to live your faith. She enjoyed religious music and collected angels in all forms. Family meant everything to Diana and it wasn’t until her youngest baby was old enough to go to school full time that she began a career with Walgreens in the accounting department that spanned nearly three decades. Even after retiring, she still stayed on part time to help out. Diana was quietly content to accompany her husband, Dale, as he traveled all over singing. She will be dearly missed, but her family takes comfort in the knowledge that she is with her Lord in heaven.
A visitation for Diana will be held on Thursday, November 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, with a short visitation the following day at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Immediately following the service, Diana will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park next to Dale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Diana's family to be collectively donated to the charity of their choice. Donations can be sent to the funeral home for forwarding: Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188 (Attn: Kammueller family).
